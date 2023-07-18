<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Granville: Hilltown Hikers lead trek to Ladder Rock

The Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers announce a group hike to Ladder Rock from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22. 

Hikers will climb 590 feet up Drake Mountain past old cellar holes from Colonial settlers through a mixed hardwood forest to the summit where Ladder Rock is located. Ladder Rock is a boulder precariously left from the glacial melt atop Drake Mountain very near the summit.

For more information and to register, visit hilltownhikers.com. Email westernmasshilltownhikers@aol.com or call or text 413-302-0312 with questions. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

