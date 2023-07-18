Granville: Hilltown Hikers lead trek to Ladder Rock

The Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers announce a group hike to Ladder Rock from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
Hikers will climb 590 feet up Drake Mountain past old cellar holes from Colonial settlers through a mixed hardwood forest to the summit where Ladder Rock is located. Ladder Rock is a boulder precariously left from the glacial melt atop Drake Mountain very near the summit.
For more information and to register, visit hilltownhikers.com. Email westernmasshilltownhikers@aol.com or call or text 413-302-0312 with questions.