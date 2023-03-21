Russell: Hiking group to climb Shatterack Mountain

The Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers announce a guided hike up Shatterack Mountain to Blue Rock Lookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Parking is available at 246 Frog Hollow Road.
Shatterack rises steeply, directly over the village of Russell, out of the Westfield River Valley across from Turtle Bend Mountain. The rocky cliffs and unique geology attract hikers from afar. Part of the Tekoa Mountain Wildlife Area, Shatterack summits at 1,055 feet.
Visit hilltownhikers.com for more information and registration. Email westernmasshilltownhikers@aol.com or call/text 413-302-0312 with questions.