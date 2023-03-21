<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Russell: Hiking group to climb Shatterack Mountain

The Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers announce a guided hike up Shatterack Mountain to Blue Rock Lookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Parking is available at 246 Frog Hollow Road.

Shatterack rises steeply, directly over the village of Russell, out of the Westfield River Valley across from Turtle Bend Mountain. The rocky cliffs and unique geology attract hikers from afar. Part of the Tekoa Mountain Wildlife Area, Shatterack summits at 1,055 feet.

Visit hilltownhikers.com for more information and registration. Email westernmasshilltownhikers@aol.com or call/text 413-302-0312 with questions.  

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

