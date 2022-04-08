The Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts will present "Building Resilience from Within for Self-Care and Caregivers," an online experiential presentation by Reina Goldberg, a mindfulness educator and trauma-informed coach, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, April 18, via Zoom.
Participants will learn simple and enjoyable ways to shift habituated patterns of holding stress in one’s body while also practicing tuning into their innate body wisdom.
The program is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, and all exercises can be done seated or standing.
Registration is required at jfswm.org or by calling 413-737-2601.