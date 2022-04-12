The Berkshire Trail Riders Association has awarded grants ranging from $900 to $1,000 to the fire departments of Granville, Blandford, Sandisfield, Tolland, and Colebrook, Conn.
The grants will be used to purchase emergency rescue equipment such as safety harnesses, response bags and off-road extraction equipment.
Over the past 15 years, the Berkshire Trail Riders Association has donated over $50,000 to both local and national charity organizations alike, including local fire departments and EMT units, police departments, State Forest and DEP agencies, both private and public land owners, and The Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Founded in the early 1970s as the Foothill Trail Riders and later incorporated in 1992, the Berkshire Trail Riders Association has been advocating responsible off-road motorcycle riding, competition and local philanthropy in the greater New England region for nearly 50 years.
For more information, visit mudslinger.org.