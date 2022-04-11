The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, the Franklin Regional Council of Governments and the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission are sponsoring a series of virtual information sessions on available state funding for Western Massachusetts cities and towns.
Sessions are geared toward municipal leaders, with the goal of increasing capacity and understanding of grant funding opportunities available from the state and increasing the number of successful grant applications on a range of issues from economic development to the arts to climate resilience — and beyond.
The first session from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, will focus on Community One Stop for Growth with presentations from the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, Department of Housing and Community Development, and MassDevelopment.
The sessions will continue from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, April 26, May 10, May 24, and June 14.
These sessions are co-planned by the offices of state Rep. Natalie Blais and Senators Jo Comerford, Anne Gobi, Adam Gomez, Adam Hinds, Eric Lesser, and John Velis and co-hosted by the Western Massachusetts state legislative delegation.
Municipal officials and committee members can register for all five sessions at tinyurl.com/5yr39pp9. All sessions will be recorded.