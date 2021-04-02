April is Autism Awareness month, and Autism Connections, the autism resource center serving families and individuals in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties, is hosting its 30th annual Autism Conference virtually from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
Educator, writer, and global advocate Morenike Giwa Onaiwu is the morning keynote speaker. Stacey Gordon, an American puppeteer who is best known for portraying Julia, a 4-year-old female Muppet with autism on "Sesame Street," is the afternoon keynote speaker. Gordon is also the mother of a child with autism.
The keynotes will be followed by morning and afternoon breakout sessions led by experts.
For more information, visit AutismConnectionsMa.org or email autismconnections@pathlightgroup.org.