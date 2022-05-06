Member-run Slate Roof Press is accepting submissions for the 2022 Elyse Wolf Prize for its annual poetry chapbook contest. The winner receives $500, becomes an active member of the press and will have their chapbook published by Slate Roof.
Slate Roof publishes limited edition, art-quality chapbooks with letterpress covers. Winners make a three-year commitment to the press, including monthly meetings, and share work responsibilities for many aspects of publishing.
Poets must reside in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, or Worcester counties, or in Windham County, Vt.
Full guidelines are available at slateroofpress.com/contest.html. Deadline is June 15.