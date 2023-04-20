Huntington: Over 250 to participate in Westfield River Wildwater Races

Over 250 paddlers and 400 spectators are expected to take part in the country's oldest continuously-run whitewater kayak and canoe races on Saturday, April 22.
The 68th Westfield River Wildwater Races begin with the expert run at 9:30 a.m. at Knightville Dam. The Classic Run will take off at 11 a.m. from the village center in Huntington followed by the Fun Run for newbie paddlers.
A post-race celebration with food trucks, face painting and music will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Strathmore Park in Russell.
The 413s, popular Huntington teen rock band, will headline the afternoon’s music with sets at 1 and 3 p.m. DJ Theo IM will spin tunes throughout the afternoon. Awards for top racers, the coveted handcrafted paddles, will be given out at 2:30 p.m.
At 2 p.m., students from Littleville and Chester elementary schools will parade around the park with the bird, mammal and fish puppets that they created in two workshops sponsored by the Wild & Scenic Westfield River Committee.
The race follows the course of the Westfield River as it flows south east from the Hilltowns of Western Mass. down into the Connecticut River. Best vantage points for spectators include the bridge over the river in the center of Russell, the riverside near Turtle Bend and Hill & Dale on Route 20 (involves a steep embankment) and the finish off of Woronoco Road.
A free shuttle bus will ferry racers and spectators in a loop from the Classic start in the center of Huntington, Hill & Dale rapids, Strathmore Park, and the finish line in Woronoco.
To watch the race, spectators are free to park in the center of Huntington, at the Hilltown Community Health Center, the VFW on Route 20 and Strathmore Park. Another good vantage point is the bridge over the river in the village of Russell.
Entries for the race will be taken up until midnight April 20. The entry fee is $30 per person for paddlers in the Expert and Classic Race (this includes a $5 insurance fee). The Fun Run is $10 per person (which includes a $5 insurance fee).
To register for the race, or to get information on all the surrounding activities, go to westfieldriver.org/races.