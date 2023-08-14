Pittsfield: Soap box derby returns to Westside

Westside Legends Inc. is hosting its second annual Westside Super Soap Box Derby with activities for the whole family from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the corner of Columbus and Robbins avenues. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 20.
Check in starts at 11 a.m. and the first race featuring the city's mayoral candidates starts at noon. The racers will “zoom” down Robbins Avenue to the finish line at Southern Avenue.
The three divisions include young kids, teens and adults ages 18+. Trophies will be presented for first place and Best in Show for each division.
Food will be provided by Grampie’s Hot Dogs, Smokey Divas and Cravins Ice Cream. Hot dogs and ice cream will be free for the first 100 kids age 18 and under.
Information: Tony Jackson at horacetee@aol.com or Marvin Purry at purrdawg32@aol.com.