Westside Legends Inc. is celebrating the first of multiple phases of its “Buy Back our Neighborhood” program to redevelop Pittsfield’s westside neighborhoods. An open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the nonprofit organization's first development at 28-30 Daniels Ave.

Those attending the open house will learn how the development was cultivated from a rundown duplex to a vibrant living space that will contain two modern condominiums. Each condominium contains two bedrooms, one bathroom and storage space. There is also room for future expansion on the property.

The initial investors, builders and prospective owners all have westside interests.

For more information, email Tony Jackson at horacetee@aol.com or Marvin Purry at purrdawg32@aol.com.

