Pittsfield: Westside Mural Project celebrating artists, new murals

The Westside Mural Project is hosting an open-air mural gallery and celebration of the artists from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Tucker Park, 190 Robbins Ave. Six new murals are being installed in the project's second year.
The murals include "Black Royalty" by Revolutionary Sweetheart; "We Are Pittsfield" by Penny Bae Bridges; "Who Made the Potato Salad?" by SQG; "Rooted in Community" by KM Cardot; an untitled work by Pittsfield High School AP art students; and "Self Portraits, Morningside Youth" by Morningside students, Stephanie Quetti and Charlene S. Grandson.
The event is free and open to the public. D’s Island Food Truck will provide free plates, including a vegetarian option, to the first 40 people.
The event is a collaboration between the Westside Mural Project and Westside Legends Inc. with support from The Crane Family Foundation.