Falls Village, Conn.: Library hosting whittling lessons

Join local woodworker Andrew Jack for a series of hands-on whittling lessons from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays, June 2 to 16, at the David M. Hunt Library, 63 Main St.
The sessions will introduce participants to the basics of wood structure and traditional knife grips in a casual, supportive setting. Participants will produce their own butter paddle and spoon(s).
The class cost is $150, with all tools and materials provided for up to five students. Registration is required for this program and can be found on andrewjack.net. A portion of the proceeds will support the library.