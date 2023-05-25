<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Falls Village, Conn.: Library hosting whittling lessons

Join local woodworker Andrew Jack for a series of hands-on whittling lessons from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays, June 2 to 16, at the David M. Hunt Library, 63 Main St.

The sessions will introduce participants to the basics of wood structure and traditional knife grips in a casual, supportive setting. Participants will produce their own butter paddle and spoon(s).

The class cost is $150, with all tools and materials provided for up to five students. Registration is required for this program and can be found on andrewjack.net. A portion of the proceeds will support the library.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle.

