Pittsfield: Wild Acres hosting kids' fishing derby

The Pittsfield Conservation Commission, in partnership with Lyon Aviation, are sponsoring a free fishing derby for youth 14 and under from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, rain or shine, at the Wild Acres Conservation Area off South Mountain Road.
The Onota Fishing Club will assist with dressing fish, providing fishing tips and techniques, baiting, etc. Trophies will be awarded at noon to those who catch the largest fish. Bait will be provided.
Food will be available for purchase from Ozzie’s Steak & Eggs. The first 100 children will receive a free food voucher.
The accessible trail down to the pond is open. Information: Becky Manship, Recreation & Special Events coordinator, 413-499-9371.