Adams: Free program addresses wildlands conservation

Mount Greylock State Reservation is hosting a free program, "Where are the Wildlands? The Case for New National Parks," from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Bascom Lodge, 3 Summit Road.
The presenters are Michael Kellett of the New England-based conservation group, RESTORE: The North Woods, and Susan Masino, the Vernon Roosa professor of applied science at Trinity College.
An optional prix fixe dinner will be available after the presentation at 7 p.m. Visit bascomlodge.net/july-dinner-menus for the menu information.