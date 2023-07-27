<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Adams: Free program addresses wildlands conservation

Mount Greylock State Reservation is hosting a free program, "Where are the Wildlands?  The Case for New National Parks," from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Bascom Lodge, 3 Summit Road. 

The presenters are Michael Kellett of the New England-based conservation group, RESTORE: The North Woods, and Susan Masino, the Vernon Roosa professor of applied science at Trinity College.

An optional prix fixe dinner will be available after the presentation at 7 p.m. Visit bascomlodge.net/july-dinner-menus for the menu information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

