Pittsfield: Wildlife tracker to relate stories

Skilled wildlife tracker and educator Dan Gardoqui is visiting the Berkshires to present “Tracking Wildlife: Stories from the More-Than-Human World” at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in the Robert Boland Theater at Berkshire Community College.
Gardoqui will share stories and photos from his tracking experiences and discuss ways to actively participate in the more-than-human world by applying wildlife tracking skills.
This event is sponsored by Berkshire Environmental Action Team, Greenagers, Berkshire Natural Resources Council, Housatonic Heritage, Richmond Pond Association, and BCC. The event is free and open to the public with a $10 suggested donation.
For more information, contact Chelsey Simmons, education and outreach coordinator at BEAT, at 413-464-9402 or chelsey@thebeatnews.org.