Lenox: Pignatelli hosts local students for career Shadow Day

State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli welcomed two local high school students to the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Feb. 2 for their career “Shadow Day.”
Lesleye Bautista-Cruz, a sophomore at Mount Everett Regional School in Sheffield, and Shaffer Kropke, a sophomore at Lenox Memorial High School, accompanied Pignatelli on a special State House tour, were recognized during the House’s informal session, and learned about the legislative process from House Clerk Steven James and Chief Court Officer Gene Diprisio.
The students also had the chance to meet and take a photograph with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.