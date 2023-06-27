Pittsfield: Sturgeon honored with UPC award

UCP of Western Massachusetts recently presented its inaugural Community Impact Award to William P. Sturgeon of Pittsfield for his dedication to community and volunteerism.
In his presenting remarks, Dan Proskin, treasurer and past president of UCP’s board of directors, said, “When I think of community here in the Berkshires, the first person that comes to mind is Bill Sturgeon."
Sturgeon is the radio talk show host for "Morning Drive" on WTBR 89.7, an author, teacher, and internationally-recognized criminal justice consultant. He has served as a member of the staff at UCP for many years, and under his leadership as the former director of community development, UCP expanded its services throughout the four counties in Western Massachusetts.
A decorated Vietnam veteran who served with the 101st Airborne Division, Sturgeon works to support veterans and other noble causes, volunteers for organizations such as the Berkshire Theatre Group and Pittsfield Community Television, and networks with local legislative representatives to discuss important causes that impact Western Massachusetts.
He and his wife, Roseann, are often found attending local chamber nights, high school events and charity fundraisers.
“Community involvement is a means to an end,” Sturgeon remarked after receiving the award. “The act of showing up when you’re needed can make the world a better place.”