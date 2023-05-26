<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamstown: History of Art graduate symposium

The Williams College Graduate Program in the History of Art will host its 28th annual Graduate Symposium featuring scholarly presentations by the program’s graduating Masters students from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Clark Art Institute.

The presentations, timed in conjunction with Williams’ 2023 commencement weekend, will address important topics in the history of art.

Presentations will be 20 minutes each, in groups of three, with discussion following each group of presentations. All presentations are free and open to the public.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, the public is also invited to attend the program’s annual hooding ceremony, honoring the students’ accomplishments.

The symposium and hooding ceremony will both take place in the auditorium at the Clark’s Manton Research Center, 225 South St. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all