Williamstown: History of Art graduate symposium

The Williams College Graduate Program in the History of Art will host its 28th annual Graduate Symposium featuring scholarly presentations by the program’s graduating Masters students from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Clark Art Institute.
The presentations, timed in conjunction with Williams’ 2023 commencement weekend, will address important topics in the history of art.
Presentations will be 20 minutes each, in groups of three, with discussion following each group of presentations. All presentations are free and open to the public.
At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, the public is also invited to attend the program’s annual hooding ceremony, honoring the students’ accomplishments.
The symposium and hooding ceremony will both take place in the auditorium at the Clark’s Manton Research Center, 225 South St.