Williamstown: Exhibition features Cecilia Aldarondo's films

The Williams College Museum of Art presents "Mirrored Interiors," an exhibition featuring four films by award-winning filmmaker Cecilia Aldarondo, who also teaches in the Department of Art at Williams College.

The exhibition consists of five screenings presented over three weeks, starting with a special one-time-only Williamstown debut of Aldarondo’s newest film, "You Were My First Boyfriend," at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Images Cinema, 50 Spring St.

The screening will be followed by a conversation between film curator and writer Sally Berger and the artist. A reception at WCMA will precede the screening at 5 p.m.

"Landfall" and "Picket Line" will be shown together on Tuesdays, April 11 and 18; "Memories of a Penitent Heart" will screen on Fridays, April 14 and 21. Screenings begin at 4 p.m. at WCMA.

"Mirrored Interiors" was organized by Jordan Horton, Mellon Curatorial Fellow, MA ’23, in collaboration with Images Cinema and the Williams College Art Department. The exhibition is accompanied by a publication with contributions by Berger, Horton and Ade Omotosho MA ’22, and designed by Jen Rork.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

