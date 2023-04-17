Williamstown: Art students hosting Middle Ages program

The Williams College Museum of Art presents "Chew on This! Books, Reading and the Senses in the Middle Ages," an evening program ending in a medieval feast, on Friday, April 21.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., students from the Williams Graduate Program in the History of Art and the Williams Art Department will lead a series of short talks engaging objects and themes highlighted in the exhibition "Embodied Words: Reading in Medieval Visual Christian Visual Culture."
Visitors will be guided beyond the gallery walls through discussion and StoryMaps, an online tool that allows users to read stories about art.
The feast will be served in the Rotunda following the talks, featuring period-inspired dishes and drinks. Vegetarian and vegan options will be available.
For more information, call 413-597-2429 or visit artmuseum.williams.edu.