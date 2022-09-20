Williams College Museum of Art invites families to “All Together With Art,” a series of one-hour programs designed for children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers. Each program involves looking at art together followed by an art-making activity. All programs begin at 10:30 a.m.
The first program on Saturday, Sept. 24, will focus on outdoor art sculptures.
The Oct. 22 session will focus on objects created as symbols of protection and the Nov. 5 session will focus on abstract art.
Families are welcome to come to any or all of the free programs. Space is limited and registration is required. Visit artmuseum.williams.edu and click on the “All Together With Art” button.
Masks are required inside the museum.