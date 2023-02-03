Williamstown: Dog licenses available Feb. 6

The 2023 dog licenses are available as of Monday, Feb. 6. The current fees are $5 for spayed/neutered dogs and $12 for all others. Dog licenses must be renewed by March 31 and failure to renew will result in a late fee of $10.
The dog licensing process should be completed online at williamstownma.viewpointcloud.com; scroll down to "Town Clerk Licenses" for more information. Proof of a current rabies vaccination is required.
Payments can be made online or checks can be mailed or dropped off to the town clerk. Dog tags will be mailed once payment is completed.
Direct questions to the town clerk’s office at nbeverly@williamstownma.gov or 458-3500, ext. 101.