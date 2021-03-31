Williams College has agreed to allow the ABC Clothing Sale's Pop-Up Shop to remain at 76 Spring St. through June. The shop hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The thrift store carries clothing, shoes and accessories. ABC's mission is to benefit local charitable organizations that serve youth and families at risk and address hunger, poverty and inequality while helping the environment by recycling.
Hours are available for those interested in helping in the shop. Shifts are 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Email abcclothingsale413@gmail.com for more information.