Williamstown Rural Lands will hold its annual Firefly Hike and Storytelling Campfire from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Sheep Hill Center, 671 Cold Spring Road. Rain date is Monday, July 12.
Participants will be entertained by storyteller/musician John Porcino. Bring a blanket to sit on and a mason jar for catching and releasing fireflies. Parking is limited. Carpools and drop-offs are encouraged.
The suggested donation is $5 per individual and $10 per family. All proceeds support WLF community events.
Information: rurallands.org, 413-458-2494 or admin@rurallands.org.