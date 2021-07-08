Williamstown Rural Lands will hold its annual Firefly Hike and Storytelling Campfire from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Sheep Hill Center, 671 Cold Spring Road. Rain date is Monday, July 12.

Participants will be entertained by storyteller/musician John Porcino. Bring a blanket to sit on and a mason jar for catching and releasing fireflies. Parking is limited. Carpools and drop-offs are encouraged.

The suggested donation is $5 per individual and $10 per family. All proceeds support WLF community events.

Information: rurallands.org, 413-458-2494 or admin@rurallands.org

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.