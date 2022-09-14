The Williamstown Community Chest will hold its 14th Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Williamstown Youth Center, 66 School St. A 5K run and a 1-mile kids’ run/family walk will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Fun Run races are open to everyone. Families with pets and strollers are also welcome to participate.
Sign-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. Visit WilliamstownCommunityChest.org for online registration or a printable registration form.
Registration fees are $15 for the 5K and $5 for the 1-mile walk/run; children age 5 and under are free. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers. Scholarships are available.
Nonperishable food or personal care items will be accepted for distribution to local food pantries.
Information: 413-458-2443.