Williamstown: Nomination papers available for town election

Nomination papers for elected town offices are now available in the town clerk’s office.
Offices on the May 9 annual town election ballot include two Select Board seats, each for a three-year term; two library trustee seats, each for a three-year term; two Planning Board seats, one for a five-year term and the other a two-year seat to fill the remainder of a five-year term.
Candidates seeking to run for office must pick up nomination papers in the office of Town Clerk Nicole Beverly. All signatures must be ink signatures; no electronic signatures are allowed.
Completed nomination papers must be returned to the Board of Registrars for certification no later than Tuesday, March 21.
Questions can be directed to the town clerk’s office at nbeverly@williamstownma.gov or 413-458-3500, ext. 101.