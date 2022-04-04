Williamstown Rural Lands Committee Chairman Cosmo Catalano Jr. will present "Managing the Appalachian Trail" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, via Zoom, as part of Williamstown Rural Lands' Talk on the Hill series.

Catalano has served as a volunteer on the Appalachian Trail for more than 20 years, and continues to play a role in the local maintenance and management of the AT.

The program will be introduced by Robin Sears, WRL executive director. A question and answer session will follow the talk.

Register for the Zoom link at tinyurl.com/4um8mrcv or visit rurallands.org.

