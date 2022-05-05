The Clark Art Institute’s Research and Academic Program will present an MCLA Artist Lab Roundtable on Blackness at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in the Clark’s auditorium. The event is free.
Caroline Fowler, Starr director of the Clark’s Research and Academic Program, joins a conversation with Conrad Egyir, a Ghanaian artist whose figurative narratives of the African Diaspora blend religious and West African folk iconography with domestic scenes; Joshua A.M. Ross, a multidisciplinary artist with a research-based practice grounded in archival experiences of photography; and Nathaniel Donnett, a multidisciplinary cultural practitioner whose work engages with the poetics of the everyday and socio-political and cultural concerns.
The participants were in residence in North Adams in 2021–2022 as part of the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ Artist Lab Residency program.
Prior to the roundtable, attendees are invited to join a reception at 5 p.m. in the Manton Reading Room.