Bee Friendly Williamstown has announced several upcoming events including a lecture, a butterfly walk and tours of pollinator gardens.
Joan Edwards, Samuel Fessenden Clarke professor of biology at Williams College, will present a field lecture, "Pollinators & Flowers," at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at The Spruces, 60 Main St. Hand lenses will be provided and the first 30 visitors will receive free pollinator-friendly plants.
A butterfly walk from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Mountain Meadow Preserve located at the end of Mason Street, will provide an opportunity to identify butterflies while enjoying a walk in their native habitat.
Pollinator garden tours will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, and 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Caretaker Farm, 1210 Hancock Road.
Bee Friendly Williamstown will also participate in the National Night Out event from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at The Spruces.