The Williams College Department of Music will present the Berkshire Symphony in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in Chapin Hall on the Williams College campus.

A pre-concert talk with conductor Ronald Feldman begins at 6:45 p.m. in Chapin Hall, adjacent to the main venue.

These events are free and open to the public. The venues are restricted to 50 percent capacity. Masks are required. Event attendees must show either a Williams ID or vaccination card to enter the venue.

Information: tinyurl.com/3fnm8k48.

