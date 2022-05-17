WILLIAMSTOWN — Local brothers Jimmy and Eddie Brannan are now Eagle Scouts, the town’s first scouts to achieve this honor since 2017. Since its establishment in 1911, only 4 percent of Scouts have earned Eagle rank, the organization’s highest accomplishment, which is awarded following a lengthy review.
Emily Brannan, the boys' mother, served as the pair's Cub Scout leader, having restarted the Cub Pack when Jimmy was in third grade, becoming assistant Scoutmaster for BSA Troop 70 in 2013 and then Scoutmaster from 2016-2020.
As part of the process, each completed a significant community-based project. Jimmy’s Eagle Scout project was to rehabilitate a long-neglected courtyard at Herberg Middle School in Pittsfield where his mother is a teacher. He also built two new raised planters for use by the school community.
Jimmy collected supplies donated by a local contractor and set about working, mostly after school and on weekends, over the spring of 2020. He graduated from Mount Greylock Regional School in 2020 and is attending the University of Massachusetts-Amherst where he is studying biology.
Eddie’s Eagle Scout project was to build a moldering privy, or composting outhouse, part of a campsite renewal project by Williamstown Rural Lands along the Class of ’33 trail. The trail is located within the Berlin Mountain trail system linking Williamstown to the Taconic Crest trail.
WRL supplied the materials for the project, approximately 1.5 miles from the Berlin Road trailhead. Eddie enlisted a group of volunteers to move the materials to the site before winter 2020 and then returned in the spring and summer of 2021 to finish the project.
Eddie is a senior at Mount Greylock Regional School and will attend college in the fall.
The rank of Eagle Scout can be earned by a Scout who has been a Life Scout, the rank right below Eagle, for at least six months. The Scout must also earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, demonstrate Scout spirit and show leadership within their troop, crew or ship.
Williamstown Troop 70 recognized the brothers for their accomplishments at a Court of Honor ceremony in April at First Congregational Church.
For more information on Williamstown Troop 70, contact Timothy Briggs, scoutmaster, at timothyjbriggs@yahoo.com.