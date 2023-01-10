Williamstown: Annual census mailed to residents

The annual street listing has been mailed to all Williamstown residents. The census is a requirement of the Massachusetts General Law and it is important that all residents return them to the town clerk’s office promptly.
Failure to respond to the census will result in removal from the active voting list and may result in removal from the voter registration rolls.
Residents should not use the census form for the purpose of voter registration. Any resident who is not registered to vote may register at sec.state.ma.us/OVR/ or by mailing a voter registration form to the town clerk’s office.
Parents of college students or members of the military who are registered voters in Williamstown should be aware that by deleting those children from their census form will remove them from the active voters list.
Also, households with dependent children not listed on the census form should add their names to the form and complete the information that pertains to each child. Information regarding the children is not a public record and is used only by the schools for enrollment purposes.
All forms should be mailed back in the enclosed return envelope or dropped off at Town Hall. Use the drop box located outside the front door of Town Hall or come into the office.
Anyone who does not receive their census form in the mail within the next three weeks or has questions pertaining to the form should call Town Clerk Nicole E. Beverly at 413-458-3500, ext. 101.