The Clark Art Institute will present a discussion of Norwegian author Sigrid Undset’s book "The Wreath" from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, on Zoom.
The discussion, led by a member of Clark staff, considers how Undset’s treatment of identity and sense of place resonate with the life and work of Nikolai Astrup, whose paintings and prints are presented in "Nikolai Astrup: Visions of Norway."
The novel is available in English, and copies are available for purchase in the Clark gift shop.
This event is free, but space is limited to 30 attendees. Visit clarkart.edu/events to register. Registrants are asked to notify the Clark if they change their plans after registering so that others may join the event.
The next book club meeting takes place on Aug. 25.