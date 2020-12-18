The Clark Art Institute announces its special hours for the holiday season.
The Clark will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, and remain closed all day Friday, Dec. 25.
The Clark’s galleries, Museum Store, and cafe will reopen Saturday, Dec. 26, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Thursday, Dec. 31. Although the Clark is normally closed on Mondays, it will be open on Monday, Dec. 28.
The Clark will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, and will reopen Saturday, Jan. 2, with its normal hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays.
The Museum Store is also accessible online at clarkart.edu/shop.