The Clark Art Institute will air the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Mozart’s "The Magic Flute" at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, in an encore presentation of "The Met: Live in HD."
The award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts features the full performance along with backstage interviews and commentary.
Seating capacity has been reduced to accommodate greater social distancing. Proof of COVID vaccination for all visitors age 12 and older is required. Masks are required for all guests age 5 and older.
To purchase tickets, visit clarkart.edu or call the box office at 413-458-0524. All sales are final.