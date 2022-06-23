Clark Art Institute staff members and fellow book lovers will participate in discussions of three books related to this summer’s special exhibitions, "Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern," "José Guadalupe Posada: Symbols, Skeletons and Satire" and "Tauba Auerbach and Yuji Agematsu: Meander."
Book club meetings will take place at 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 30, July 28 and Aug. 25, in the Manton Research Center. Copies of all book club titles are available through the Museum Store, in person or online.
The series begins with "The Girl with the Golden Eyes and Other Stories" by Honoré de Balzac on June 30. Future discussions include "The Underdogs" by Mariano Azuela on July 20 and "A Field Guide to Getting Lost" by Rebecca Solnit on Aug. 25.
Each meeting is free, but capacity is limited. Register at clarkart.edu/events. Reservations open one month before each meeting.