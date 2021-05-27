The Clark Art Institute's Summer Book Club will host a discussion of Knut Hamsun’s "The Growth of the Soil" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, via Zoom.

The book, which won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1920, chronicles the life of Isak, who leaves his village to carve out a homestead in untamed back country, struggling against nature and civilization in the process.

This is the first of a three-part series covering novels by Norwegian authors whose treatment of identity and sense of place resonate with the paintings and prints presented in "Nikolai Astrup: Visions of Norway." Copies of the book are available for purchase through the Clark’s Museum Store and online at clarkart.edu/shop.

Space is limited and preregistration is required at clarkart.edu. Registration for this event begins one month before the meeting.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.