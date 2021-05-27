The Clark Art Institute's Summer Book Club will host a discussion of Knut Hamsun’s "The Growth of the Soil" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, via Zoom.
The book, which won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1920, chronicles the life of Isak, who leaves his village to carve out a homestead in untamed back country, struggling against nature and civilization in the process.
This is the first of a three-part series covering novels by Norwegian authors whose treatment of identity and sense of place resonate with the paintings and prints presented in "Nikolai Astrup: Visions of Norway." Copies of the book are available for purchase through the Clark’s Museum Store and online at clarkart.edu/shop.
Space is limited and preregistration is required at clarkart.edu. Registration for this event begins one month before the meeting.