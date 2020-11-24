Just in time for holiday shopping, the Clark Art Museum Store will celebrate Museum Store Sunday on Sunday, Nov. 29. All shoppers will enjoy a 25 percent discount on purchases made at the Museum Store either in person or online.
The Clark’s Museum Store is fully stocked with a wide selection of gift items, books and art-inspired merchandise including a selection of face masks featuring works from the Clark’s permanent collection.
The Clark’s new e-commerce site launched recently at store.clarkart.edu.