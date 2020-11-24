Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Just in time for holiday shopping, the Clark Art Museum Store will celebrate Museum Store Sunday on Sunday, Nov. 29. All shoppers will enjoy a 25 percent discount on purchases made at the Museum Store either in person or online.

The Clark’s Museum Store is fully stocked with a wide selection of gift items, books and art-inspired merchandise including a selection of face masks featuring works from the Clark’s permanent collection. 

The Clark’s new e-commerce site launched recently at store.clarkart.edu.

