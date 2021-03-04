Clark/Oakley Humanities Fellow Timothy Hyde's prerecorded lecture, "Indifferent Objects: The Architectural Remains of Modernity," will be available on the Clark Art Institute website from March 5 through June 15.
Hyde focuses on the complex indifference to architectural histories and the unsettling unconcern for the bodies that built and occupied architectural objects.
Hyde is associate professor of architectural history and theory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. During his fellowship at the Clark, he is working on an architectural history of environmentally contingent networks of modernity, examining building sites that range from Antarctic expedition huts to Caribbean sugar warehouses.
Visit tinyurl.com/39n3x65h to view the lecture.