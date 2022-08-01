In conjunction with its current exhibition, "Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern," the Clark Art Institute is hosting a performance by the Angkor Dance Troupe, a nationally recognized U.S.-based Cambodian traditional arts organization, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the auditorium.

Based out of Lowell, the ADT takes Auguste Rodin’s response to the royal dancers of Cambodia — an encounter that led to Rodin making about 150 watercolors of the costumed dancers — as an opportunity to explore the history of preserving Cambodian dance over the intervening 116 years, and a chance to connect across war and the diaspora.

Visit clarkart.edu/events to reserve tickets.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.