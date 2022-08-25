Williamstown: Clark Art hosting free adventure day

The Clark Art Institute is partnering with the Highland Street Foundation to host August Adventures Day, providing free admission for all visitors on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Visitors can visit three special exhibitions, "Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern," "José Guadalupe Posada: Symbols, Skeletons and Satire" and "Tauba Auerbach and Yuji Agematsu: Meander," and the permanent collection galleries.
Additionally, the Clark’s grounds, which are always open free of charge, provide miles of walking trails. Drawing Pads and Looking Carefully Cards are available to enjoy sketching or to search the collection. The Clark’s Art Lab space provides an area for hands-on artmaking activities.
Information: clarkart.edu.