The Clark Art Institute will celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, with artmaking activities and a self-guided gallery walk focused on the theme of mothering. A Mother's Day gallery guide is available for visitors at the admissions desk.

After getting inspired by the collection, visitors can make a card or bookmark to share with the special people in their lives. Artmaking activities take place from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Clark Center's lower lobby. Activities are offered free with gallery admission.

