The Clark Art Institute’s popular First Sundays Free program returns on Sunday, Oct. 3. Admission to the galleries is free to all visitors for the entire day, but advance registration is strongly recommended. Visitors are invited to explore the Clark, indoors and outdoors.
See the Clark’s first outdoor exhibition, "Ground/work," consisting of site-responsive installations by six international artists, before it closes on Oct. 17. Outdoor, socially distanced talks about the exhibits will be offered at 11 a.m. (upper campus) and 2 p.m. (lower campus). Space on these walks is limited and preregistration is required for all participants. Visit clarkart.edu/events for more information and to register.
From 1 to 4 p.m., portable pastel kits are available at the “Observation Station,” where visitors can design their own eye-catching display dome diorama.
Indoors, take advantage of the last opportunity to see the exhibition "Durer & After," on view through Oct. 3. Also on view at the Clark, "Claude & François-Xavier Lalanne: Nature Transformed," is presented through Oct. 31 in the Michael Conforti Pavilion and in additional outdoor locations.
In addition, visitors can explore the year-long installation, "Erin Shirreff: Remainders," on view in the Clark’s Manton Research Center and in the lower level of the Clark Center.
Face coverings are required for all visitors regardless of vaccination status.