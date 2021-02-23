Glenn Peers, Beinecke Fellow and professor at Syracuse University, will present a talk through the Clark Art Institute's Research and Academic Program's lecture series on "The Mandylion's Marital and Martial Message Machines." The prerecorded lecture will be available on the Clark website from Feb. 26 through June 15.
Byzantine precursor to the Veronica, the Mandylion was believed to be a self-portrait made by Jesus and sent to Abgar, King of Edessa, with the apostle Thaddaeus. This talk focuses on the 10th century, when the Mandylion was a symbol of earthly and divine power within the new Christian dispensation.
During his fellowship at the Clark, Peers is working on a study of the post-human and media theory in Byzantine culture.
To view the lecture, visit tinyurl.com/3nmuer7y or clarkart.edu.