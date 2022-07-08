The Clark Art Institute offers a free community yoga class at 9 a.m. Tuesdays, July 12 to Aug. 30, in the landscape surrounding the Clark Center’s Fernandez Terrace.
This weekly class is led by certified instructor Natasha Judson of Tasha Yoga. Community yoga is well-suited for both experienced practitioners and newcomers. Dress in comfortable clothing that does not restrict movement and bring a yoga mat.
Rain cancels the class. Cancellations will be posted at clarkart.edu/events by 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event.