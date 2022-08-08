The Clark Art Institute will host Moonlit Meander, a celebration featuring art, food, live music, and more, from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
The event begins at the Lunder Center at Stone Hill and is presented in conjunction with "Tauba Auerbach and Yuji Agematsu: Meander," an exhibition on view through Oct. 16.
The Lunder Center galleries will be open until 11 p.m. and the Afro-Brazilian Samba Trio will perform on the Moltz Terrace, with beer and wine available for purchase.
BB’s Hot Spot’s food truck will be on-site from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., join in a musical meander under the full moon as the Samba Trio leads everyone out to the Stone Hill pasture for s'mores around a campfire.
This event is free. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events. Weather-related cancellation information will be available on the website.