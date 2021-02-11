The Clark Art Institute resumes its popular Start with Art program for families with children ages 4-7 with free online events from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 13 and March 13, on Zoom.
The program introduces young children to art in a fun and age-appropriate way. These online programs allow preschoolers and their parents and caregivers to look, make, sing, and play with new friends as they look closely at art in the Clark's collection.
February's theme is "Love of All Kinds," and participants are encouraged to bring something they care about to the online sessions to share with others on the Zoom call. March's theme is "Flowers and Plants," so participants are encouraged to bring a flower, plant or other treasure from nature to share.
Online registration is required at clarkart.edu, and space is limited. Registration closes at noon two days before the events, or when capacity is reached. Registrants will receive a welcome email with a private link to this live virtual family program before the event. Adults should book only one ticket per family.