The Clark Art Institute is offering two free virtual writing sessions in celebration of spring at noon on Tuesdays, March 9 and 16. Each session features different works from the Clark's collection as inspiration for workshops led by members of the Clark's Education Department.
The interactive virtual program is open to all regardless of experience and offers participants a focused writing session to encourage their creativity as they write their way through a series of open-ended prompts.
Participants may share their writing with the group at the conclusion of the program or they can opt to remain anonymous. In addition, all participants will be provided with additional nature writing prompts to use on their next springtime visit to the Clark's "Ground/work" exhibition.
Online registration is required at clarkart.edu/events. Space is limited to 15 participants per session. Registration for the March 9 session closes at noon Friday, March 5, and registration for the March 16 session closes on March 12 or when capacity is reached.