The Clark Art Institute continues its Locals at the Lunder Center series with a free concert by two-guitar duo Elkhorn, followed by local musical group Sound For, at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on Lunder Center’s Moltz Terrace.

Presented in partnership with Belltower Records of North Adams, the performance kicks off an upcoming series of live music events that feature new experimentations in sound in conjunction with the changing of the seasons.

No registration is required. Bring your own snacks or beverages and seating. In the event of inclement weather, the event moves to the Clark’s auditorium.

Information: clarkart.edu/events.

