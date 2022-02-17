The Williamstown Diversity, Inclusion and Racial Equity Committee is sponsoring a community Snow Sculpture event during school break.
To participate, build a snow sculpture that can be seen from the road, take a picture and submit the photo to direcom@williamstownma.gov along with the name of the building crew and the location of the creation. All snow sculptures will be included on a Google map.
Submit photos by 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, to be considered for judging on that day. All submitted sculptures will be judged by a small panel of community members. The winning sculpture will receive a pizza package from The Log by Ramuntos.
For those who need a space, the DIRE Committee has secured an area on the front lawn of the Spruces for any group to use.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/h7se3tyt. Email questions to direcom@williamstownma.gov.